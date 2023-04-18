WAKEFIELD — The annual Wakefield Independence Day Committee April Vacation carnival is back in 2023! It will be open at the Galvin Middle School (525 Main St.) starting on Wednesday, April 19. Hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2-10 p.m., and on Saturday, April 23 from 12 noon – 10 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite rides will be there and on the menu are your usual carnival basics, including hot dogs, sausages, fried dough, and cotton candy. And don’t forget the midway games!

Individual tickets and unlimited ride options are available during the noted 4-hour weekday shifts, 5 hours on Saturday. Please note, if your child has unlimited rides and you need to go on the rides with them, you will also need to purchase individual tickets or unlimited rides to join them.

Unlimited ride times:

Wednesday: 2 – 6 p.m. and 6 – 10 p.m.

Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m. and 6 – 10 p.m.

Friday: 2 – 6 p.m. and 6 – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 noon – 5 p.m. and 5 – 10 p.m.

There are NO CROSSOVERS with times! Please be aware when purchasing at the ticket booth.

Please remember those working the ticket booths are volunteers for the parade and are in no way associated with the carnival company.

This will be WIDC’s largest fundraising event of the year and they hope to see you there!