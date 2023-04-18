FRESHMAN KATHRYN SLISKI struck out four and allowed seven hits and just one earned run on the road against Wilmington on Wednesday. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

WILMINGTON — The Wakefield High softball team traveled to Aprile Field in Wilmington on Wednesday and competed in a great matchup against the Wildcats. An evenly played game saw Wakefield take a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 7th where Wilmington pounced for three runs two walk off with a 4-3 win as the Warriors fell to 0-4 overall.

Freshman Kathryn Sliski went the distance for the Warriors. She pitched very well for six innings in which she allowed 7 hits, 2 walks and no earned runs while striking out 4.

Two walks and an error loaded the bags for the home team in the 7th. An error made it 3-2 and an RBI groundout tied the game before one final error in the infield resulted in the game-winning play.

Senior captain Emma Kane led the attack for the Warrior offense going 2-for-4 with a solo shot to open the scoring in the 1st and an RBI single to make it 3-0 in the 4th.

Kane was also great behind the plate for the Warriors, throwing out two runners trying to steal second, including a big play in the 4th to get the Warriors out of trouble with a 3-1 advantage.

Kane’s homer in the first was hit to the opposite field, the ball traveling all the way to the fence, which allowed the senior to motor around the bases with two outs.

Kathleen Gmelch started a rally back up with a single, advancing to second on an error. Sara Nemec sliced an RBI single down the right field line to make it 2-0.

Sliski’s first strikeout came after giving up a leadoff single. She followed with two groundouts to get out of the inning.

Wakefield loaded the bases in the top of the 3rd but couldn’t get a run in. Kane’s first throw to catch a stealer erases a leadoff base hit in the bottom of the 3rd and Sliski cruised from there.

The Warriors added another on Kane’s RBI knock in the 4th, scoring Cassidy Silva who came in as a pinch runner.

Two singles led off the bottom half for the home team who had runners at the corners with one out. A steal and throw down led to the runner at third breaking for home which froze the Warrior infielders, making it 3-1. Sliski fought back, striking out the next batter looking for a huge second out. One more great throw by Kane caught yet another runner going for second to get the Warriors out of trouble.

Wilmington had a great chance to take the lead in the 5th when they loaded the bases with two outs. A bomb was hit to center field, where it looked like it would travel to at least score three but senior captain Paige Butland made a great read and an even better catch on the run for the final out of the inning.

Wakefield couldn’t add any insurance in either the 6th or 7th innings. Sliski got Wakefield through the 6th but the Wildcats put the pressure on the Warrior defense in the 7th as they escaped with a win in an evenly-matched game.

The Warriors will look forward to a rematch opportunity on May 4 at home.

Wakefield broke out for 12 runs in a 12-0 win over rival Melrose at home on Friday. A full story will appear at a later date.

The Warriors (1-4) will host Div. 1 North Andover (2-1) in a non-league game tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. Wakefield gets back to Middlesex League play on Friday morning, 10 a.m. when they travel to Burlington.