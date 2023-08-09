LYNNFIELD — Chris Brunelle, acclaimed Catholic recording artist, will be performing at St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Members of Ave Maria Parish’s very own choir and music ministry members will join Brunelle. All are welcome to enjoy this special evening of song and praise.

Having performed at St. Maria Goretti Church last fall, Brunell said this will be the first time he has ever returned to do a second performance at a parish because “the initial go-around was amazing.”

For the past 28 years, Brunelle has been the music director of his home parish, Holy Family Catholic Church in Portland, Oregon. He has become a well-known and respected ministry leader throughout the world on his YouTube channel. Featuring more than 1,200 videos and surpassing more than 450,000 views per month, it has become an invaluable practice aid for music ministries as well as a source of inspiration and joy. Recent concert stops have included Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Arizona, Washington and his home state of Oregon.

This concert is free, but free-will offerings are welcome and appreciated. For more information, contact Ave Maria Parish’s Liturgical Music Director Gina Kolenda at gkolenda@ola-smg.org.