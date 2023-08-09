LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield Rotary welcomed Superintendent of Schools Kristin Vogel and four Rotary Scholarship winners from the last two years during a recent meeting.

Introduced by Lynnfield Rotary Co- President Christine Travers, Vogel stressed her commitment to literacy, inclusion and competence for this coming year and throughout her tenure. She is eager to add her imprint to the school system. During the question-and-answer period, she fielded questions about building suitability and adequacy for the future and school security.

Travers thanked Vogel for coming to the meeting. She then introduced the Scholarship winners.

Evan Fair and Laura Lim were the Lynnfield High School scholarship winners for 2022. They returned to receive the balance of their $2,000 award.

Evan is majoring in Business at the University of Tampa. He has found a passion for the college dance group. He hopes it will give him an opportunity to explore a career in dance when he graduates.

Laura is majoring in Government at Dartmouth College. She stated that she is a passionate Asian-American activist and is involved with the Asian-American college group that has been advocating for fair treatment for the Asian community.

Gavin Fair and Sophia Calle, the 2023 Rotary Scholarship winners, were on hand to receive the first installment of their $2,000 scholarship,

Gavin will be heading to Rutgers University, where he will be studying Mechanical Engineering. He is a principal in the nonprofit company FMG that focuses on teaching the value of STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) to children of all ages. This summer, he is working at Northeastern University with high school students to help increase their interest in robotics.

Sophia is going to Providence College in the fall, and will be enrolling in the Nursing program. She hopes to volunteer at hospitals in her spare time.

Co-President Travers was honored with a plaque acknowledging her service as Rotary President for 2022-23. Rotarian Jack Moynihan was presented with a three-sapphire pin for his continuing commitment to the Rotary Foundation.