Celebrate the Class of 2021

May 27, 2021 by jkeating624

MELROSE — Let the celebration begin! Melrose High’s Class of 2021 will have a Senior Car Parade through town Friday beginning at 6 p.m.

All seniors will meet at Pine Banks at 5:15 pm in their cars and line up along Sylvan Street. They will be escorted downtown by the Melrose Police Department to the high school where they can drive by and wave to their teachers and administrators.

The parade will proceed down Main Street through downtown and will cross the Lynn Fells Pkwy onto Melrose Street and into the MHS parking lot.

Car decorations are encouraged! MHS Staff members will be waiting in the parking lot to greet the Class of 2021.

Families, and friends can line the parade route. They should socially distance themselves, if possible. Bring signs, bells, whistles, banners, photographs – however you want to show your love and pride for our graduating seniors.

Congratulations to the Melrose High School Class of 2021!