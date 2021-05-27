Frances Loveys

MARBLEHEAD — Frances Irene (Morabito) Loveys passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 21, 2021, of Alzheimer’s Disease at the Devereaux House Nursing Home in Marblehead, where she has resided for the past several years.

She was born in Medford on May 25, 1936, to the late Alfred and Gladys (Bishop) Morabito. After graduating from Medford High School and raising her family in Melrose, Fran moved to Rumney, New Hampshire, with her second husband, Roy Loveys, where they enjoyed many happy years together in retirement.

Fran was a sweet and loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. There was nothing she enjoyed more than lavishing attention and doting on her family, the family dog, and the lucky stray chicken that happened to wander into her yard one day. She loved a good laugh, a nice chat over a cup of coffee, using her many artistic talents to craft the unique dolls she sold in her Doll Shoppe and special heartfelt gifts, creating family scrap books, seeking out small treasures at yard sales to add to one of her many interesting collections, twinkling the ivory keys, watching the colorful birds that flocked to her well-stocked feeders, and marveling over the beautiful blooms on the bushes she had planted in her yard. The genuine joy and delight Fran experienced in her everyday interactions and in the beauty she saw all around her was infectious and always present, even as Alzheimer’s slowly stole away her memories and abilities.

Fran will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son and his wife, Robert and Rhonda Holt of Reading; brother, Wally Morabito of Rumney, New Hampshire; niece, Christine Morabito of Manchester, New Hampshire; nephew, Steven Morabito of Manchester, New Hampshire; and grandson, Kevin Holt of Reading. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy Loveys; daughter, Susan Holt; and sister-in-law Joan Morabito.

Fran will be buried next to her husband at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Burial services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.