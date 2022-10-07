Town Day is from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Common

WAKEFIELD — Almost 100 participants are coming together to create an afternoon of fun and community spirit. Don’t forget to bring your reusable water bottle—the MWRA filling station will be there! Plan to bike to the event? The Wakefield Safe Streets Working Group will valet your wheels for you.

Grab a bite in the Food Court and Beer Garden featuring Laurie’s 9:90, the Remedy Exchange, The BBQ Broker, Sakura Organic, Idle Hands Craft Ale, Noonan Concessions, and Charlie’s on Main Pizza.

Browse almost 70 exhibitors, artisans, and non-profits. You can also chat with members of municipal boards and visit the Wakefield Memorial High School Building project info table.

Get your flu shot, thanks to Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department (preregister now).

Play or watch the corn hole tournament, sponsored by Bob’s Cornhole Company, Wakefield Co-operative Bank , The Savings Bank, Webster First Federal Credit Union, and First Financial Trust.

Get the kids’ faces painted and be entertained by a magician, a DJ, and a live performance from the Wakefield School of Rock. Then, head over to the Touch-a-Truck showcase to see Cataldo Ambulance Service, Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department, Wakefield Fire, Wakefield Police , and Wakefield Public Works vehicles up close.

Still have some energy? Take a fencing class with Michael Tarascio, play soccer with Soccer Shots, learn Tai Chi from Donald Wong, and finish your day in the yoga class led by Move2Joy Yoga.

Organizers can’t wait to see you there!

Note that Church Street in front of the Common will be closed for this event. Many thanks to the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce for their contributions in making this afternoon a success!