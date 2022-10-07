THE WAKEFIELD High girls’ soccer team celebrated the Class of 2023 on Senior Night, Thursday, Sept. 29. Pictured from left to right with their families are seniors Lily Duval, Caroline Roberts, Emma Shinney, Mary Kerrigan, Sydney Moon, Caileigh Sweeney, Ania Jacob, Gabby Minasian and Emma Callahan. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ soccer team held their annual senior night on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Galvin Middle School’s Walton Field.

The Warriors celebrated nine seniors for their years of dedication to the team: captains Lily Duval, Caroline Roberts and Emma Shinney; Caileigh Sweeney, Mary Kerrigan, Ania Jacob, Sydney Moon, Emma Callahan and Gabby Minasian.

“They are a fantastic group of kids who lead by example on and off the field,” said head coach Steph Martin.

The Warriors took on Watertown on Senior Night and despite a strong effort came up short, 2-0.

The Raiders broke a tense, first half stalemate with just five minutes left to make it 1-0 at halftime.

Wakefield had a strong start to the second half but Watertown got a good bounce in the box and converted to make it 2-0 with 28 minutes left.

The Warriors controlled possession throughout the rest of the game as they searched for goals with a passionate group of hometown fans cheering them on, but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

The loss didn’t take away from the happiness of the night as the Class of 2023 was celebrated throughout.

Wakefield picked up their first win of the season over Belmont on Monday, a victory that coach Martin is hoping will provide a confidence boost for the team as they get ready for the second half of their schedule.

That confidence will start with the seniors as they look to make some noise the rest of the way.

“Although we are not off to the best start, I am so confident in this group that they will lead their team and turn it around,” said Martin. “Most of them experienced the success of last year’s team and I know they all want to get back to where we should be this season.

“They are strong defensively and are starting to find their game on offense and are creating more and more opportunities on the field. I’m so excited to see them lead this group through the second half of the season.”

Wakefield travels to Winchester tonight at 6 p.m. They will then host Reading on Monday at 10 a.m.