WOODVILLE SCHOOL 3rd Graders got a visit from Dennis Fazio, Mike Shannon and Carmen Sorrentino from the DPW Forestry Division who celebrated Arbor Day by handing out a total of 300 seedlings to the 3rd graders at the Woodville, Greenwood, Dolbeare, and Walton schools. The students will take the seedlings home and plant them in their yards.
