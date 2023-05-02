OSSIPEE, NH — Belarmino Buan “Bernie” Pecjo, age 86, of Ossipee, NH, formerly a longtime resident of East Boston, died Friday, April 28 at the Portsmouth Hospital in New Hampshire.

Bernie, the son of Jose Pecjo and Eusebia Buan, was born and raised in Angeles City, Philippines. He joined the US Navy in 1958. In 1961 he married Irene Jones of East Boston. They settled in East Boston raising their two sons. After an honorable discharge from the US Navy, he joined the Sheraton Boston Hotel. He dedicated over 50 years as an honored and respected employee before retiring at the age of 80.

Bernie had high moral values and integrity. He loved and cherished his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Whether it was preparing gourmet family meals, making charitable donations or providing childcare, he selflessly dedicated himself to helping family members in need. Beyond family and work, Bernie had a true passion for the sport of boxing.

Bernie is survived by his wife Irene, of Ossipee, NH; sons Eric of Wakefield, MA and Brian of Ossipee, NH; his brother Alberto of East Boston; sister Rose of Las Vegas; sister Eusebia of Angeles City, and his grandchildren Nicole, Kathryn, Matthew, Elizabeth, Erica, Kwan and Emily.

His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.