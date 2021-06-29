Challenger Division season culminates in ‘The Big Game’

Jun 29, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 29, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Before the start of a recent Wakefield Challenger Division baseball game, player Aaron McNeil had a question: “When is the World Series?” His fellow players knew exactly what he was referring to – and it wasn’t Major League Baseball’s championship round.

For the players who make up the Challenger Division, a program within Wakefield Little League that makes baseball accessible to children and young adults with physical and intellectual challenges, the culmination of each season is a combination of the World Series, Super Bowl, NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final. To simplify matters, they call it “The Big Game.”

In their annual showcase on the main diamond at the Fernald Field complex, the Challenger Division players all shined Saturday morning, as determined baserunning, strong defense and, most of all, stellar hitting characterized an all-around well-played game. Wakefield Little League parent Mike Viselli returned to The Big Game as PA announcer, announcing each batter and providing play-by-play commentary while an appreciative crowd cheered from the first and third-base grandstands.

The event, which began with a stirring rendition of the national anthem by young-adult player Emma Buxton and featured a walk-off home run by Jeremiah Doucette, concluded with players and coaches from the division’s two teams forming a procession on the third-base line to exchange high-fives and fist bumps.

Athletes from the division’s two groups – including one for adolescents and young adults – played side-by-side, forming two evenly-matched lineups. Younger players brought an especially high level of enthusiasm to Fernald, while older players balanced intense effort with support for their younger counterparts.

Younger players Kevin Blake, Michael Fratto, Grace Gulino, Maddy Loftus, Maria Person, Molly Preston, Connor Reilly, Ethan Walker and Jake Williams all brought their “A” game to The Big Game, each contributing a pair of hits and at least one run.

Among the older players, McNeil got his team’s offense rolling by smashing a lead-off double to left field. Team captains Kaley Chiarelli and Buxton each had two hits, Kevin Melendez launched a line drive off the center-field fence and flew around the bases for a three-run homer, and T.J. Malone used his speed to turn a pair of line drives into extra-base hits. Doucette concluded the scoring by circling the bases after belting a long drive to right field.

James Cavanaugh, Daniel Gill, Gavin LaValle and Patrick Sweeney – all key contributors to their teams during the regular season – were unavailable to participate in The Big Game.

On hand for Saturday’s proceedings were Wakefield Challenger founders Maureen and John Koehler, who stepped into limited roles this year after 30 seasons heading the division. Their daughters, Kathryn Rabbit and Erin DeRosa, maintained a regular family presence throughout the season as do-it-all volunteers, along with nephew Dan Koehler and his wife, Maria Koehler.

Dan Blake, Stephen Conroy and Vin Sylvia served as coaches, with Paul Paglierani heading the division as director.