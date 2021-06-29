Gail H. Quigley, 64

Jun 29, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 29, 2021 edition.

DRACUT — Gail Helen (Goyette) Quigley, 64, of Dracut passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was the beloved wife of David Charles Quigley.

She was born in Melrose on December 8, 1956, a daughter of the late Raymond and Adeline (Jay) Goyette. Gail grew up in Wakefield and graduated Wakefield High School with the Class of 1974.

Gail met the love of her life, David, when they were just teenagers. They later married on February 13, 1982 and shared over 39 years of marriage.

She enjoyed listening to music and was an enthusiastic Bruins fan. Most of all she loved being at home and cherished the time she spent with her family.

In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by her four children: Matthew Quigley and his wife Jayne of Wakefield, Stephen Quigley of Danvers, Sarah McDonough and her husband Matthew of Saugus, and Kimberly Quigley of Dracut; four grandchildren Kaleigh, Adrianna, Caroline, and Nathan; her sister Deborah Nickerson; her brother Raymond Goyette. Also survived by several longtime devoted friends, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her faithful dog Murphy.

At the request of the family all services are private, a celebration of her life will be announced later.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online guestbook, visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM.