MELROSE — On Friday, take some time to enjoy downtown Melrose during the Chamber of Commerce’s 10th Summer Stroll.

With support from the City of Melrose, the Melrose Messina Fund for the Arts, and the Chamber’s event music sponsors, Main Street and Essex Street in downtown Melrose will be closed to vehicles during the event and transformed into a spacious pedestrian walkway. You are invited to come down and take some time to stroll and discover what makes downtown Melrose so special.

The 2023 Stroll’s Presenting Sponsor is The Residence at Melrose Station. Other sponsors are

128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, Bell & Izzi LLC, Melrose Glass Co Inc., Melrose Rotary Club

Metro Credit Union, Northeast Illuminators of MA, Northern Bank and Rockland Trust.

Patronize your favorite restaurants and retailers, while visiting ones that are new to you!

There will be multiple, live musical performances in different locations by area musicians.

Restaurants serve food and beverages on the sidewalk, while local merchants will offer snacks, specials and sales.

This is a rain or shine event.