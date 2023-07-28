MELROSE — Chief Kevin Faller and the men and women of the Melrose Police Department would like to invite community members to attend the Department’s free National Night Out event next week. This event will be held on Tuesday, August 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cabbage Patch Field, Melrose Middle School, 350 Lynn Fells Parkway.

National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday in August. It is a nationwide campaign designed to strengthen the relationship between public safety officials and residents in order to foster community partnerships and improve safety in neighborhoods.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of National Night Out. This family-friendly event will give residents the opportunity to come together as a community and interact with local law enforcement.

The event will feature food, games, music and activities, including a dunk tank, bouncy house, inflatable obstacle course, face painting, Middlesex Sheriffs Command Post and a special appearance at the end of the night by Boston Bruins mascot, Blades!

“Each year our department looks forward to the opportunity to connect with Melrose residents, build on our positive relationships and celebrate National Night Out,” said Chief Faller. “I encourage all Melrose residents that are interested to join us next week and experience all that this event has to offer.”