US Army Sergeant Veteran

WAKEFIELD — Charles Lawrence Shea, age 85 of Wakefield, passed away peacefully with a beautiful send off in his home surrounded by family and friends, on Wednesday, June 21. He was born in Medford on September 29, 1937 and was the son of the late Richard and Anna (Driscoll) Shea.

Known to friends and family as Charlie, Masha, Dad, Papa, Pup and tis Himself, Charlie was a lifelong resident of Wakefield. He was a 1955 graduate of Medford High School. At 17 years old he enlisted in the US Army, serving as a Sergeant in the 10th Mountain Infantry. He served most of that time in Germany. After his time served in the Army, he worked in tool and dye machining, later starting his own business, Friday Engineering Inc., an American tool and dye business that employed many family and friends over the years. His employees were so much more to him; they were like family.

Charlie will forever be remembered for endless things, but mostly for: his love of his family; his epic St. Patrick’s Day parties (he loved a good party); his ability to tell a great story; quick one liners; recounting great memories of his childhood with his siblings; stories of his Wakefield buddies; and stories of all great times with friends he made over the years; holding up Thanksgiving dinners while he made his rounds after the football game; his firm handshake; his equally firm pats on the back that could send you a step forward; his extreme generosity; his ability to make a point that stuck with you for life; his tremendous work ethic; and his sense of humor. He was a lover of life and lived it to the fullest by his own rules; he loved a good laugh; loved his family and his many friends; loved a good martini or a scotch with a splash; loved sitting on his back porch reading his paper and listening to the sounds of the neighborhood he loved and spent his lifetime in. Sláinte Dad!

Charlie is survived by his wife Barbara (Poor) Shea; his son Timothy Shea and his wife Phyllis of Stoneham; his daughter Ellen Arsenault and her husband Kerry of Wakefield; his daughter Lora Gmelch and her husband Kevin of Wakefield; seven grandchildren: Tara Shea; Bobby Taylor and his partner Katie; Shane Taylor and his wife Vanessa; Shamus Taylor and his wife Angela; Connor Taylor and his partner Chantel; and Bridget and Kathleen Gmelch. Charlie had three great grandchildren: Raquel, Paige and Luca. He was the loving brother of Richard Shea and his Wife Debbie of West Newbury; Judith Shea of Wakefield; the late Phillip Shea; the late Francis Shea; and the late Ann Collins. He was the brother-in-law of Joyce and Sharon Shea; and the late Robert Collins. Charlie was also the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, June 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. For guestbook visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tufts Medicine Care at Home Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.