Heart of gold with a caring and giving nature

WAKEFIELD — Alan ‘Al’ R. Stanley, 57, of Wakefield passed away after a long illness surrounded by his family on June 23.

Al was born in Malden and grew up in Reading and Wakefield. He graduated from Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in 1984 where he studied Automotive Technology. A constant presence as a tow truck driver around the town of Wakefield, Al was well-known for his caring, giving nature and willingness to help anyone in need. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.

Al is survived by his loving wife, Kylee (Doucette) Stanley. He was the proud father of AJ Stanley and Jayne (Stanley) Quigley and her husband Matthew of Wakefield. Beloved grandfather of Adrianna, Caroline and Landon Quigley. Son-in-law of the compassionate, supportive Doucette family. Brother of Mark Stanley, Donna Whalen, Chris Dresser and Kim Richardson. He was predeceased by his parents Edward Stanley and Alice (Amirault) and Jon Richardson; and brothers Kevin and Michael. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northeast Animal Shelter or a charity of choice. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.