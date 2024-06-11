BOSTON — A Chestnut Street man was arrested following a shooting on Boston Common on Monday night.

At about 10:05 p.m. on Monday, June 10, police assigned to downtown Boston recovered a firearm and arrested Dana Loder, 30, 429 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, after allegedly hearing gunshots inside Boston Common.

Police were patrolling the area of Tremont Street and Winter Street when they heard gunshots coming from the inside of the Boston Common. After hearing the shots, police observed multiple people running in different directions from where they heard the shots, so responding officers exited their vehicle and entered the Common to investigate.

When police entered, they observed a suspicious person running away while clutching the front of his waistband with both hands. Police commanded that the suspect stop, but he allegedly took flight and a foot chase ensued. Police pursued and observed the suspect allegedly discard a firearm onto the ground while running. Police eventually were able to apprehend the suspect near 131 Tremont St., resulting in his arrest and the recovery of a firearm.

Shortly after Loder was arrested, a victim was discovered inside the Common with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Boston Police Homicide Unit responded and is investigating this incident.

Loder is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for the charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license (second offense), carrying a firearm without a license (second offense), possession of ammunition without an FID card and possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine).

The Boston Police Department is investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617)-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.