WAKEFIELD — On Monday, June 3, the community gathered for the Wakefield Human Rights Commission’s commemoration of Pride Month at the Americal Civic Center. It was a moving, positive and hopeful event.

Jess Sutich, current HRC Chair, provided the welcome and emceed an impressive lineup. After the traditional Land Acknowledgment was read by Jill Dyment, HRC vice chair, Voices of Steel, the Wakefield High School a cappella group, performed “Come Go with Me.”

This musical interlude was followed by inspirational remarks by Jonathan Chines, Town Councilor on behalf of the Chair; Mehreen Butt, Town Councilor and current WHRC liaison; Tony Leone, Program Director, NAGLY; Rep. Donald Wong; and Senator Jason Lewis.

While the flag was raised, Voices of Steel performed “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” after which Rev. Brett R. Johnson, Rector of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, provided a heartfelt blessing. Voices of Steel closed out the event with an extremely entertaining medley of “Barbie” songs.

On the sidelines, participants could check out a WHRC table with various free pride swag and cookies provided by Candarella’s Bakery and tables with informational materials about PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) and NAGLY (North Shore Alliance for GLBTQ+ Youth).

The HRC thanks WCAT; the Americal Civic Center; and Ana Morel, Director of Voice of Steel for their assistance in coordinating this event.