JILLIAN CHINCHILLO

PEABODY — North Reading resident Jillian Chinchillo, a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, was recently awarded the prestigious Paul Murray Award for the winter track season.

The Paul Murray Award is given to the student who “recognizes the commitment, enthusiasm for, appreciation of, and passion for, track and field at Bishop Fenwick. It also shows loyalty to the team, support of teammates, and carries the tradition of the team.”

Jillian was a junior captain of both the winter and spring track teams and is currently a senior captain of the winter and spring track teams. She is part of two school records in the Swedish Relay (100m-200m-300m-400m) and the 4×50 yard relay.

She is also ranked second indoors and fourth outdoors all-time in the triple jump, and third all-time in the sprint medley relay (200m-200m-400m-800m) for Bishop Fenwick.