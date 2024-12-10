NORTH READING — St. Theresa Church, 63 Winter St., invites the community to its Christmas Spectacular on Friday, December 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, December 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a festive Christmas affair for the whole family. Over two days, the community is invited to visit the parish hall to take a chance on over 80 raffles (Christmas trees, wreaths, décor, baskets, and more), participate in the Cookie Walk ($10 for a bag to fill with your choice of pre-packaged Christmas cookies), Children’s Christmas Nook (gift shop for kids), free crafts and games for kids, free gourmet hot cocoa, tea, and coffee, free muffins or donuts (while supplies last), and Santa will visit on Sunday! It’s fun for the whole family. The raffle drawing begins at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds from the event will be used toward the restoration and preservation of St. Theresa’s beautiful, but aging, stained-glass windows.