MELROSE — The third annual Melrose Caroling at City Hall will take place on Saturday, December 14 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Come one, come all! No musical experience necessary. Meet at Follow Your Art Community Studios (FYACS) at 647 Main St. for their annual holiday artisan sale. Then at 4 p.m., we’ll walk from FYACS to sing in front of Melrose City Hall, Essex St. entrance. You can also feel free to just meet us at City Hall at 4:15 p.m.

Lyrics can be found at bit.ly/MelroseCaroling to read off your phone, but we’ll also have music books available. Some of us will be wearing Victorian or steampunk costumes; feel free to do a festive hat, cape, etc., if you feel inspired! For more information and song lyrics, please go to bit.ly/MelroseCaroling.