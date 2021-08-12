MELROSE — As Melrose strives to truly become One Community, Open to All, Mayor Paul Brodeur and the City of Melrose have partnered with VISIONS, Inc., to work toward making this vision a reality.

They are asking you to complete this 5-10-minute survey about what it is like to live, work, or study in Melrose. Your honest answers about your experiences are greatly appreciated, as your feedback will help us work toward building a more just and inclusive community.

This survey is a baseline assessment of your thoughts and feelings related to diversity, equity, and inclusion for the City of Melrose. There are no right or wrong answers. Please select the answer that best fits your experiences. Your answers will be completely private, and VISIONS, Inc. will not share any individually identifiable information. Your responses will remain strictly anonymous. VISIONS will summarize the responses into common themes of strengths and challenges in the community with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion. Finally, VISIONS will develop recommendations and next steps that will support the city’s journey towards a more inclusive community.

Officials very much appreciate your participation.

Please follow the link at https://tinyurl.com/DEI-Melrose to take the survey. The survey will remain open until October 4, 2021.