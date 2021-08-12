MELROSE — The MBTA’s contractor for the Lynn Fells Parkway Bridge replacement project will close Lynn Fells Parkway beneath the bridge to safely install bridge foundations. This work will take place from 8 p.m. on Friday, August 13, through 5 a.m. on Monday, August 16.

A signed detour route will be in place for this work, and a detour map can be viewed on the project website. The Lynn Fells Parkway closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 13. Drivers are asked to avoid the area or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Commuter Rail service on the Haverhill Line will be suspended after 10 p.m. on Friday, August 13, through 5 p.m. on Monday, August 16. Alternate bus transportation will be provided. Visit the MBTA alerts page for up-to-date information.

Email updates will be sent prior to future activities that have significant noise or traffic impacts. Please sign up to continue to receive important updates on this project. Also bookmark the website for additional information and updates

For questions, or to report issues related to construction, please email LynnFellsPkwyBridge@MBTA.com.

The MBTA encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.