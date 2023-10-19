

During this election year, we will provide candidates the opportunity to explain their views on any issue facing Melrosians.

By MONICA MEDEIROS SOLANO

MELROSE — As a former Melrose City Councilor and School Committee member, I have worked hard to improve the atmosphere and the quality of life here in Melrose. In these roles I have been a champion of an open, accountable and transparent government and have encouraged community dialogue. As our next Mayor, I want to change the way we do business at City Hall to open the doors to a friendlier, more inclusive, more forward thinking and fiscally responsible Melrose.

To me, an open government is one that is welcoming, one that remembers that the resident is our customer, one that communicates freely and is open to criticism and one that listens deeply and hears its resident’s concerns. I want to see us be a leader in community engagement by opening up our government, by involving people in the decision making process and making sure we are operating in an open and transparent way. It is your money we are spending. You should be able to know how it is being spent and where it is going. And, your voice should be heard.

Be Welcoming and Encourage Civic Engagement: People should feel welcomed and encouraged to participate in our government. As Mayor, I will create a “Civic Engagement Committee” to explore ways we can improve access to services and information and to ensure all populations are treated fairly and equally.

As a former ward councilor, I believe taking a neighborhood approach to government by involving stakeholders in the decision making process yields the best results. I want to see us be a leader in community engagement by opening up city government to make it accessible to all, not just the politically connected.

More than half the battle about getting people engaged is about meeting them where they are. This is not a one size fits all world and not everyone reads the paper. To better outreach on important issues, I will regularly host community or neighborhood meetings to involve more residents and gather more input from our stakeholders.

Budget Transparency and Accountability: Respecting your tax dollars with every decision is central to my platform. If elected Mayor, I will begin Day One to build a five-year strategic financial plan for Melrose and use it as the basis to build our annual budgets. I am committed to ensuring this is presented in a clear budget format that is detailed, easy to find and understandable. I want Melrose to be a leader in this area.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) annually gives out Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards to entities whose budgets meet these goals. My goal for Melrose would be that we receive one of these awards within my first term as mayor.

As a former City Councilor, I have been a fierce advocate for accountability and transparency, consistently calling for a more open government. As your mayor, I would be able to put this into action. At the heart of what I hope to provide is a budget that is grounded in sound fiscal management and that is clear, transparent and easy to understand. My administration would provide our taxpayers with clear financial detail of how their money is being spent and open the doors to let more voices be heard.

