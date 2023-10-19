MELROSE – Jen Grigoraitis, Melrose mayoral candidate and first place finisher in the preliminary election, has been endorsed by the Melrose Fire Fighters Local 1617 and the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts (PFFM). PFFM represents 12,000 fire fighters across Massachusetts. This comes as the most recent endorsement for Grigoraitis who, last week, was endorsed by Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

Melrose Fire Fighters Local 1617 said, “The dedicated, hardworking men & women of the Melrose Fire Department want nothing more than fair wages, habitable working conditions and most importantly collaborative, sensible, and strong leadership. We are very much looking forward to “Moving Melrose Forward” and cannot wait to get out on the campaign trail with the team to make this vision a reality.”

Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts President Richard MacKinnon said, “The brave men and women of Melrose Firefighters Local 1617 have dedicated their lives to serving Melrose residents and expect the same from their elected leaders. During her tenure as an elected official, Jen has demonstrated strong support for public safety and understands the importance of investments in public safety infrastructure.”

Grigoraitis said, “I am so honored to have the support of the Melrose Fire Fighters and the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts. Every day, fire fighters risk their lives to keep our neighbors safe and healthy. As mayor, I will ensure that we are providing our first responders with the equipment and training that they need and the respect that they deserve for all that they do.”