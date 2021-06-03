Interim leader of Health Department named

Jun 3, 2021 by jkeating624

Published June 4, 2021

MELROSE — Elaine Silva, current chair of Wakefield’s Board of Health, will serve as interim director of the Health Department beginning June 1, 2021. In this shared position with the town of Wakefield, she will assume the role upon the retirement of current director, Ruth Clay.

Clay was scheduled to retire at the end of May.

Silva will serve in this position until a permanent, full-time director is hired.

Elaine Silva is a registered nurse and has served on Wakefield’s Board of Health since 2009. In that capacity, she works closely with members of Wakefield’s Health Department and has been instrumental in the town’s COVID response and contact-tracing efforts. Prior to her retirement in 2019, she was the director of public health and nursing supervisor for the City of Everett.

“The last year has demonstrated how critical the role of health director is,” said Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur. “Having Elaine step in while we take the time we need to hire our next health director is a huge help. With her experience as Everett’s health director, our department won’t miss a beat and we are so grateful for her willingness to take over on an interim basis.”

“For the last 11 years, Elaine has made a tremendous impact to the Wakefield community as a member of our Board of Health,” notes Wakefield Town Administrator Stephen Maio. “I’m particularly impressed by her work in the community increasing and improving mental health and substance use resources. Elaine has tremendous professional experience and an existing relationship with our staff, and I have full confidence that the department will continue to excel under her leadership.”

Per policy, Silva will resign from her post on the Board of Health in order to take this municipal position. The appointment to fill her vacated seat, expiring in April 2022, will be made jointly by the Town Council and Board of Health.