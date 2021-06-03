Nancy Taylor Locke

Jun 3, 2021

Published June 4, 2021

MELROSE — Nancy Taylor Locke, who was born to Margaret and Myron Taylor on January 13, 1924, died of natural causes on May 23, 2021.

Nancy graduated from Melrose High School in 1942 and went on to study at Katherine Gibbs. In 1945, she married the love of her life, Leonard Locke, who had been a classmate of hers. Leonard was a Lieutenant in the Army who was headed to the Pacific in June of 1945. He returned from the war in 1947.

Nancy raised four children, Bruce, Richard, Constance (Quigley), and Malcolm in their home on Ashland Street. After her children were grown, Nancy and Len moved to Stoneham. Nancy enjoyed sewing and knitting and participated in many sewing and knitting groups in Melrose. She attended Trinity Church regularly. She was independent and opinionated and enjoyed canceling out her husband’s vote each election.

Nancy worked in Melrose at Matthew Cox Real Estate and later for Dr Milton Henderson until she retired.

Nancy’s husband and her sons, Richard and Malcolm and her sister, Janet Madden predeceased her. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Jennifer) of El Dorado Hills, California and her daughter, Connie (Jon) of South Portland, Maine; her three grandchildren, Caroline (Matt), Kevin (Allison) and Katherine; her six great grandchildren, Charlotte, Alden, MaryKate, Vivienne, Emmett and Corbin.

The family will be holding a private burial service. The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Windsor Place of Wilmington and to the wonderful Hospice caregivers for their excellent care during the last years of Nancy’s life.

