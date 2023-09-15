MELROSE — The City of Melrose and Veterans’ Services Department invites families to honor the veterans in their life, living or deceased, with an inscribed brick to be placed at the Vietnam Veterans’ Reflection Area memorial. The bricks, which can honor veterans who served in peace or war at any time, will be added to the memorial ahead of the City’s annual Veterans Day ceremonies this November.

“We encourage community members to honor the men and women of Melrose who have served our country by dedicating a brick to be placed in their name,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “It is a small but honorable gesture to express the gratitude we feel for their service to our country. I look forward to our annual Veterans Day ceremonies, along with continuing to work closely with the Veterans’ Services Department to continue to honor our service members, past and present, throughout the year.”

Bricks are 4” x 8”, allowing for three lines of text. Red bricks denote a Vietnam Veteran while gray bricks denote all other service members. Bricks can be purchased for $150 with a check made out to “City of Melrose” with “Vietnam Reflection Area” in the memo line. Order forms are due by September 20 to the Veterans’ Services Office at the second floor of the Milano Center at 201 W Foster St, Melrose, MA, 02176. Residents can also receive help with filling out the form when visiting the Milano Center, if needed.

To place an order for a brick for a Veteran, please contact Veterans’ Services at vso@cityofmelrose.org or 781-979-4186 with any questions.