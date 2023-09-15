MELROSE — MelroseKind’s September drive is in support of the Medford Family Network, https://www.themedfordfamilynetwork.org/. They are collecting new and gently used Halloween costumes and also new packages of crayons. Please donate costumes up to size large and crayon boxes suitable for school supplies.

The Medford Family Network is a no-cost parenting education and family support organization. For over twenty-five years, the MFN has strengthened families by providing education and services to positively impact the development of children prenatal to age 8.

Please donate at our Kindness Porches through the end of September (24 hours/day!): 89 Walton Park; 160 West Wyoming; 647 Main St (Follow Your Art); 249 Grove St.; and Amazon Wish List at tiny url.com/MelroseKindWishList.