Memorial Day events planned

May 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 14, 2021

MELROSE — This Memorial Day, Mayor Paul Brodeur, the Melrose Veterans’ Advisory Board, and the Melrose Veterans’ Services Office invite the public to join us in honoring, remembering, and respecting the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the military.

The traditional decoration of the graves and retiring of the flags will take place at Wyoming Cemetery on Saturday, May 29, 2021, starting at 10 a.m.

The Melrose Memorial Day Ceremony will be on Sunday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at the Knoll (Lynn Fells Parkway – across the street from the Melrose Veterans’ Memorial Middle School). Following the ceremony at the Knoll we will proceed to the Vietnam Memorial on Main Street and then continue on to the Honor Roll to conclude the days’ observances. Please note this is the opposite order of how we have started and ended the ceremony in previous years. Due to the pandemic we will not be starting the day with a coffee social. Please remember to wear your mask and maintain social distancing during the ceremony.

If you have any questions please contact the Veterans’ Services Office at 781-979-4186.

We hope you will join us for this important remembrance.