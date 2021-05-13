Lincoln St. man eyes SC seat

May 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 14, 2021

MELROSE — A Lincoln Street man has expressed interest in running for School Committee this year.

At the end of a busy first week of the 2021 city election season, John P. Connelly of 10 Lincoln St. pulled nomination papers on Friday, May 7 for one of the three four-year school board seats open this cycle. He will now need to get at least 20 local registered voters to sign his nomination papers.

So far, Connelly joins current School Committee members Jennifer M. McAndrew and John Obremski as election hopefuls. Election day is November 2.

Each available seat on the 11-member City Council has also drawn interest.

Current Councilors-at-Large Christopher C. Cinella, Jack Eccles, Maya Jamaleddine and Leila B. Migliorelli took out nomination papers last week. So did Manjula N. Karamcheti in Ward 1, incumbent Jeffrey C. McNaught in Ward 2, incumbent Robert E. Steward in Ward 3, incumber Mark D. Garipay in Ward 4, incumbent Shawn M. MacMaser in Ward 5, incumbent Jennifer G. Grigoraitis in Ward 6 and Malvern Street’s Ryan L. Williams in Ward 7.

Nomination papers are now available in the Election Office at City Hall. The last day to obtain nomination papers is Friday, September 10.

City Hall is open to the public Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and by appointment thereafter. Please enter/exit through the lower level Main Street door.

Prior to obtaining nomination papers, each candidate must file a Statement of Candidate Form with the Election Office, listing his/her name and address and the office for which he/she intends to run. For additional information, please contact the Joanne Perperian, City of Melrose Elections Administrator, at 781-979-4125.