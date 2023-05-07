The following was submitted by the candidate.

MELROSE — Longtime former Melrose City Councilor and School Committee member Monica Medeiros Solano this week announced her candidacy for mayor in the city elections this fall.

“I’m excited to announce that I am running to be the next mayor of Melrose, the city I love, which has been my lifelong home.” said Medeiros Solano. “I am running because I see the possibilities of what its future holds, and I want to help unlock that potential for all residents.”

As some of the most pressing issues the next mayor will confront, Medeiros Solano cited maintaining affordability, the need for fiscal oversight and sustainability.

“Keeping Melrose affordable is one of my top concerns. Our residents are grappling with inflation and higher costs whether they are working making large mortgage payments, struggling to pay off student loans, worrying how they will put their kids through college, nearing retirement, or living on a fixed income,” said Medeiros Solano. “My commitment to strong fiscal management, government transparency, openness and accountability is unparalleled.”

Touting her experience, Medeiros Solano said, “With fourteen years of elected municipal experience as a former City Councilor and School Committee member, I bring the unique skillset and experience that Melrose needs right now.”

Voters elected Medeiros Solano seven times to represent the City of Melrose in local government. She has the distinction of serving on the School Committee, as the Ward Two Alderman (now known as “City Councilor”) and finally three times as City Councilor-at-Large. She shared how her experience in these roles would help the city through these challenges.

“With the goals of having healthy residents, healthy finances and a healthy environment, I bring the leadership, attention to detail, and forward thinking problem solving skills that will help Melrose grow and thrive.”

Professionally, Medeiros Solano has a strong financial background. During the heart of the pandemic, she worked for the Town of Norwood as a Budget Management Analyst in the Purchasing Office of the General Manager and in Human Resources. She assisted the town in preparing for contract negotiation, working on COVID-19 issues, grant administration and procurement for all town departments including the schools, the municipal airport, light and broadband departments.

Medeiros Solano spent most of her years in the private sector, more recently as Compliance Director at a nationwide commercial insurance company focused on providing insurance solutions for the energy industry. Prior to that, she worked in home financing for more than a decade, and is also a licensed real estate salesperson.

Medeiros Solano’s leadership experience includes being elected three times by her peers to be President of the Massachusetts Municipal Councillors’ Association representing all city and town councillors across the Commonwealth. She served six years on the Massachusetts Municipal Association Board of Directors, and previously appointed by Governor Charlie Baker to serve on the Advisory Commission on Local Government (LGAC).

Medeiros Solano recently joined the Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Committee and currently serves on the board of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish Women’s Guild as the co-chair for Student Awards.

Medeiros Solano ran for Mayor of Melrose in 2019. She secured a spot on the general election ballot, besting three other former at-large city councilors in the Preliminary.

In late 2020, Monica Medeiros Solano married fellow Melrosian, Earle Solano and they live on Bay State Road.

“Voters can depend on me to lead us into a bright future, full of possibilities,” said Medeiros Solano as she welcomed people to join her campaign by visiting www.votemonica.com. She can be reached at [email protected].