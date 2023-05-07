

The following was submitted by the candidate.

MELROSE — Barbara Travers announced her candidacy for the Melrose Ward 6 City Council seat on Monday, May 1.

“Since moving to Melrose, I have developed a deep love for this community,” said Travers. “How could you not? Melrose is such a unique place and I find something new to love with every walk to school with my kids, stroll with the dogs or trip to Main Street. Preserving what’s unique about our community while cultivating its future is what’s inspired me to pursue a role on City Council.”

Travers would bring an extensive background in nonprofit management and community involvement to the role of City Councilor. She is currently the Director of Operations for Root Cause, a nonprofit consulting firm focused on the effective and sustaining deployment of social change initiatives. Barb’s role encompasses strategic leadership and financial management along with HR and culture oversight.

“Nonprofit management requires the ability to bring stakeholders together and discipline to make the most of limited resources,” she said. “As Melrose works through financial challenges facing our schools and municipal services, my professional and volunteer experience will allow me to help organize and operate the city functions into clear, comprehensive, equitable and sustainable systems.”

As a newer resident to Melrose, Barb has quickly integrated herself into many parts of the Melrose Community. She is a part of the Keep Melrose Beautiful Campaign and has been active in the Winthrop Elementary PTO since 2021, taking on the role of treasurer in 2022. “Barb has brought so much enthusiasm and commitment to Melrose,” says fellow Ward 6 resident, Mary Caddle. “She is someone you can count on to help out, knowing that she will bring a level head, humor and ease in handling whatever comes her way.”

Barb lives on Sewall Street with her husband, Dave and their twin girls, along with dogs, Pickles and Dilly and cat Steven. She is a graduate of Boston University.