MELROSE — The City of Melrose is looking for Melrose residents to volunteer on the Zoning Board of Appeals as the board has anticipated openings, including one full membership position and one associate member position .

The ZBA is a land-use board that reviews and makes decisions on requests in quasi-judicial public hearings for variances from the zoning regulations, special permits to establish certain uses in the city and administrative appeals.

There are five board members and two associate members. Planning staff in the Office of Planning and Community Development provide professional support to the Board and administer the cases that are filed for review. The ZBA meets on the second Wednesday of the month, and occasionally on the fourth Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m., and the meeting length varies from one hour to three hours. To learn more, visit ecode360.com/15358073#15358072 or cityofmelrose.org/board-appeals.

Needed: One Full Member

There is an open membership position on the ZBA for the civil engineer or builder role. An ideal candidate will have the professional experience needed for this position, an interest in the built environment, a passion for contributing to the City, an ability to think critically and voice opinions during a public meeting, and the time to commit to attend monthly night meetings. Regular attendance at meetings is important and expected for this role.

Needed: One Associate Member

There is an open membership position on the ZBA for an associate spot. An ideal candidate will have the ability to read architectural plans, an interest in the built environment, a passion for contributing to the City, an ability to think critically and voice opinions during a public meeting, and the time to commit to attend monthly night meetings. The associate members are expected to attend all meetings and participate in the discussion; however, they are only able to vote on cases if a full member is not present.

Those interested in volunteering on the ZBA should should submit a letter of interest and a resume to [email protected]