NORTH READING — The North Reading Historical and Antiquarian Society and the Union Congregational Church are jointly sponsoring their first Strawberry Festival from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Rev. Daniel J. Putnam House grounds, 27 Bow St.

This new summer event will include free strawberry shortcake (though donations will be accepted to help defray the cost).

The Strawberry Festival will also feature cornhole games and attendees can visit the many historic buildings on the Putnam House grounds, including the Rev. Daniel Putnam House, Farm Museum, West Village Schoolhouse, Sgt. Flint House, First Meeting House, and Shoe and Tin shop.

Members of the Minit and Militia and the Historical Society will be on hand to provide the history of the buildings on the site, many of which the Minitmen rebuilt, with assistance and resources provided by many craftsmen and local businesses. The most recent addition is a ramp built at the front entrance to the one-room West Village Schoolhouse to make it more accessible.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date is set for the same time on Sunday, June 26.