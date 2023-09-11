MELROSE — Voting by mail is available to all registered voters. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming Preliminary Mayoral election is September 19, 2023.

Applications are available on the City of Melrose website (www.cityofmelrose.org/elections) as well as on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website (https://www.sec.state.ma.us/divisions/elections/languages/vote-by-mail-applications.htm).

Ballot applications may be submitted in person, by mail, emailed to elections@cityofmelrose.org or dropped into the secure ballot drop box located behind City Hall. The deadline to submit a vote-by-mail application for the upcoming election is September 12, 2023 by 5 p.m.

Voters can also cast their ballots in-person, either on election day at the MVMMS gym complex, or in City Hall during the designated early voting days.

In-person early voting – Visit the Election Office located on the first floor of City Hall (562 Main St.) on the following dates:

 Friday ,September 8: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

 Tuesday, September 12: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

In-person on election day – On September 19 residents will vote at the Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School gym complex (entrance is 90 Melrose Street). Polls are open from 7 AM – 8 PM.

For Melrose residents not already registered, the last day to register to vote is Friday, September 8, 2023, until 5 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming municipal election, visit or contact the elections administrator at elections@CityofMelrose.org or (781) 979-4125.