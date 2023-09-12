Retired nurse had a passion for her work

WAKEFIELD — Donna O’Brien (Moulaison), 75, passed away peacefully at the Kaplan Hospice House on Sunday, September 10 after a valiant battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Donna was born on November 7, 1947 and was the daughter of Russell and the late Ann Moulaison. She was born and raised in Melrose.

From the time Donna was able to speak she always wanted to be a nurse, and in 1968 she graduated from Malden Hospital School of Nursing and made that dream a reality. She started her career at Malden Hospital and was a recovery room nurse. This is where she met the love of her life and soul mate John. It was love at first sight, and on August 7, 1970, they were married, and continued that love for 53 beautiful years.

Over those years they watched their family grow as they welcomed two children Jonathan and Mary Kate and welcomed four grandchildren Liam, Caroline, Peter Jr. and Russell.

Donna continued in nursing until she retired from MelroseWakefield Hospital in 2013 after 45 years of providing the best patient care and invaluable education for the next generation of nurses drawing on her many years of clinical expertise.

She is survived by her loving father Russell Moulaison of West Barnstable, MA; her devoted husband John of Wakefield; her loving children, Jonathan and wife Caitlin of Stoneham and Mary Kate Frangules and husband Peter of Georgetown; and her three adoring grandsons Liam, Peter Jr. and Russell. She is also survived by her loving siblings, sister Patricia Waden and husband David of Reading; brother Russell Moulaison and wife Catherine of Branford, CT; brother-in-law Paul O’Brien and brother-in-law Mark O’Brien and his wife Kim, all of Wakefield, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, a large and loving extended family, and many friends.

She is predeceased by her devoted and loving mother Ann J. Moulaison, her loving sister-in-law Micki O’Brien and her beloved granddaughter Caroline.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, September 14 from 4-7 p.m.. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield – c/o The Donna M O’Brien Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wakefield MA, 01880 or online at TSFofWakefield.org/donate.

Please note the fund name either on the check memo line or by adding a message with your online donation.

For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com