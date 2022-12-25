CONNOR’S KINDNESS PROJECT donated Kindness Kits to two North Shore hospitals last week. Proudly displaying the kits are, from left, Endicott College Rotaract Service Club Co-President Ali Reed, Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospital Communications Director Seth Rawls, Endicott College Community Service Director Lauri Rawls, CPK Executive Director Sharon Marrama and CPK Founder Connor Wright.

(Courtesy Photo)

LYNNFIELD — Connor’s Kindness Project (CKP), a Lynnfield-based 503(c)(3) nonprofit organization that distributes “Kindness Kits” to hospitals, shelters, police departments and Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices throughout New England, donated kits to two North Shore-based hospitals last week.

CKP seeks to improve the well-being of children who are emotionally, physically or financially in need due to serious medical issues, mental health conditions, family crises, housing insecurity and financial challenges. By distributing the Kindness Kits, CKP strives to provide positivity and kindness to vulnerable children.

In 2022, CKP has been able to deliver over 1,850 Kindness Kits across New England with help from supporters and volunteers. CKP recently collaborated with Endicott College’s Rotaract Service Club.

“We appreciate all the help we can get as we grow and are thankful that these college students reached out to help with our Kindness Kit project,” said 13-year-old Connor Wright, who founded CPK. “They were fun to work with, and it was a good experience. I hope to do this more often with other schools and businesses. This collaboration reiterates the importance of supporting communities through kindness.”

CPK Executive Director Sharon Marrama, who is Connor’s grandmother, noted that the Rotaract Service Club “provides opportunities for students to create, organize, and/or participate in service projects for various diverse charitable causes.”

“In October, CKP’s Teen Ambassadors addressed the Rotaract Service Club about collaborating for kindness,” said Marrama. “The Rotaract Club then donated supplies and assembled Kindness Kits to be distributed directly to Beth Israel Lahey Health’s Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital, where some Rotaract members are clinical nursing students.”

Rotoract Service Club Co-President Hope Deckers said the club enjoyed working with CPK.

“It was really fun collaborating with Connor and his nonprofit,” said Deckers. “We loved having them come in and talk with us, and it was evident how passionate every single one of them was about CKP. I’m glad we got to collaborate with them to help local kids at Beverly Hospital. Hopefully we can work together again in the future.”

Beverly Hospital/Addison Gilbert Hospital President Tom Sands, Vice President of Philanthropy and Development Rebecca Imperiali and other hospital officials greeted the two groups on Dec. 5.

“We are so grateful for the efforts of Connor, the Connors Kindness Project Ambassadors and the Endicott College Rotaract Service Club, which will be enjoyed by the special patients we serve,” said Sands. “Connor is a shining example to others of the uplifting power of positivity and of kindness – traits that serve him well, as well as his community.”

Marrama agreed.

“We are always looking for new ways to collaborate with others to create a meaningful experience with our Kindness Kit partners,” said Marrama. “Team CKP enjoyed working with Endicott College Community Service Director Lauri Rawls and a group of enthusiastic students at Endicott College on this community-driven initiative. Building powerful partnerships is one of the many ways CKP continues to support the North Shore and spread kindness.”

To learn more about CKP’s, visit www.connorskindnessproject.com.