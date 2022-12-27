Retired Det. Sgt. of the Wakefield Police Department

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Gerald A. Curran, retired Det. Sgt. of the Wakefield Police Department, died Thursday, December 22 at his residence in Litchfield, N.H.

Born in Winchester on March 4, 1946, he is the son of the late Ardis Curran Lavoie and the late John T. Curran.

Jerry was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1965. He also earned a BS degree from Northeastern University and an MA degree from the University of Massachusetts.

Jerry was employed in the computer field at American Mutual Insurance Co. in Wakefield prior to being appointed to the Wakefield Police Dept. in 1975. Jerry served in several capacities at the Wakefield Police Dept. including Patrol Officer, Patrol Supervisor and Head of the Detective Division. He was President of both the Patrolman’s Association and the Superior Officer’s Association and was instrumental in bringing up-to-date computer and radio communications systems to the Department.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Marie (Gutro) Curran; his seven children, Kelley Curran Razzino of Revere, Sean Curran of Lynnfield, Leigh Ann Curran O’Neill of North Reading, Denise Ducey of Billerica, Theresa Cicia and Perette Cook of Hudson, N.H. and Randy D’Amore of Salem, N.H. He is the brother of Patricia O’Brien of Oxford, Maine, Paul Curran of Wakefield, Linda Rea and Kevin Curran of Londonderry, NH, Edward Curran of Marietta, GA and the late John and Daniel Curran. Jerry is also survived by 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham.