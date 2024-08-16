LOCAL BUSINESSMAN Bob Sardella has been training since March for tomorrow’s 51st Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb. This photo was taken atop Mt. Ascutney in Vermont after his final training ride earlier this week. At age 70, this will be Sardella’s third Mt. Washington event, having completed the Hillclimb previously at age 50 and at age 65. The 7.6-mile, one-way, all uphill Bicycle Hillclimb to the summit of Mt. Washington, which at 6,288 feet is the highest peak in the northeastern U.S., is hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. Though his participation in this year’s race, Sardella has raised over $2,225 for the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. Sardella has been the owner of Sardella Sign and Graphics at 68 North Ave. for over 50 years. (Maureen Keegan Photo)