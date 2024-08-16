WAKEFIELD — The statewide primary will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The offices on the ballot include U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor’s Councilor, State Senator, State Representative, Register of Deeds, Clerk of Cours and County Commissioner (where applicable).

Wakefield residents can vote in the Galvin Middle School at 525 Main Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sample ballots are available on the Town’s website at www.wakefield.ma.us/vote.

Early in-person voting will be held in the Office of the Town Clerk in Town Hall during the following times:

Saturday, August 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, August 26 to 29: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, August 30: 10 a.m. to noon

The last day to register to vote or change party affiliation is Friday, August 23, 2024. Residents can register to vote online at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR or in person at our Town Clerk’s office.

If you have any questions about the election, contact the Office of the Town Clerk at (781) 246-6383.