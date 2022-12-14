By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — Last season, the Lynnfield-North Reading-Peabody High co-op girls’ hockey team reached the MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 game before losing, 2-1, at Arlington. With that result, the Tanners ended the year at 16-5-1.

In the Northeastern Hockey League, they came in second place to Winthrop with a mark of 14-1-1.

Seven seniors graduated from that squad but eighth-year head coach Michelle Roach welcomed back 21 veterans when practice opened up on Nov. 28.

The four seniors captains are Jenna DiNapoli, Ella Chase, Hannah Gromko (Lynnfield) and Catie Kampersal (Lynnfield). DiNapoli is a center while the three other players are forwards.

DiNapoli is the team’s top returning scorer (16 goals and 12 assists) as she was a NHL All-Star last winter along with Kampersal, Gromko and Gromko’s sophomore sister, Chloe, who is a defenseman. DiNapoli was an All-Conference player while the other three were NHL All-Stars.

“We had a core of sophomores with some seniors to anchor them,” said Roach.

Roche was pleased with the first week of practice as they scrimmaged Middlesex League powers, Woburn and Winchester.

Of the 28 players on the roster, six are from Lynnfield

The Tanners will play a 20-game regular-season schedule with 16 league games and four non-league contest. They will play Bishop Fenwick twice, then take on St. Mary’s of Lynn and Haverhill-North Andover-Pentucket once for the four non-league games.

“I feel that our biggest strength will be our depth,” said Roach.

Last Saturday afternoon, the Tanners blanked guest Beverly-Danvers, 4-0, at McVann O’Keefe Rink in Peabody in the home opener to improve to 2-0. Chloe Gromko scored twice and had one assist while her Hannah Gromko added one. The other goal was scored by Penny Spack.

Goalie Alyse Mutti made 10 saves in net to recorded her second-straight shutout as the Tanners outshot the Panthers 20-10 on net

In the season opener on Dec. 8, the Tanners beat host Gloucester, 2-0, at Talbot Rink. Kampersal and Spack had the two goals. Alexa Pepper had an assist.

PLNR outshot the Lady Fishermen on net, 34-5, as Mutti only had to make five stops for the shutout.

On Dec. 14, the Tanners will face a tough non-league test at they welcome St. Mary’s of Lynn at 5:15 p.m. The final game of the three-game home-stand is on Dec. 17 as they take on Shawsheen-Bedford. Face-off for that game is at 4 p.m.