By STEPHEN MARTELUCCI

PEABODY — The Lynnfield High boys’ basketball team opened the 2022-2023 campaign on the right foot as they beat host Bishop Fenwick, 68-56, in a non-league game over in Peabody. The Pioneers led this one, 36-22, at the half.

The Crusaders, however, stormed back in the second half and cut the lead to four in the fourth quarter before Lynnfield was able to regain control of the game.

“The kids didn’t panic and I was happy for them,” said Pioneers head coach John Bakopolus.

Alex Gentile led the LHS offense as the senior co-captain poured in 25 points. Sophomore guard, Gavin Deluties, had 13 while fellow 10th-grader, Alex Fleming, added 10 to go with a team-high 12 rebounds.

“He was really good on the boards,” stated Bakopolus.

Chris Daniels, a junior forward- center, pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Pioneers will play their first Cape Ann League contest on Friday (Dec. 16) at 6:30 p.m. as they welcome Hamilton-Wenham in the home opener. They then play their first league road game on Dec. 20 as they go to Newburyport.

That game will also tip-off at 6:30 p.m.