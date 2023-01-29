CATIE KAMPERSAL scored one of PLNR’s goals in their 4-1 win over Masco last Friday. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — Last Friday night, the Lynnfield-North Reading-Peabody High co-op girls’ hockey team knocked off guest Masconomet, 4-1, at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink in Peabody. That win gave the Tanners the season sweep over the Chieftains as they beat them 5-0 back on Dec. 30 in the first meeting.

With that result, the Tanners improved to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in the Northeastern Hockey League as it was the team’s seventh-consecutive victory.

Daniella White scored the first goal of the night at the 9:54 mark of the first period breaking up a clearing attempt and had a step-around shot for the tally.

The Chieftains tied the game up on the power play with 10:03 left in the second as Maddie Kenney scored.

“That moment really woke us up and we came back strong,” pointed out Tanners head coach Michelle Roach.

Just 1:28 later, Jenna DiNapoli tipped home a shot by Leah Buckley to make it 2-1.

PLNR then took command scoring twice in the first 1:14 of the third. The first one was Angela Fabbo from Ava Buckley and Daniella White. The second tally was by Lynnfield’s Catie Kampersal from Vanessa Steinmeyer and Ella Chase.

“I loved this response to the situation,” said Roach. “We felt like we were flat and fighting the puck a bit but we were able to talk about it as a team and knew we needed to come out hard and fast in the third. We hit that reset button and came out to score those two quick goals.”

Tanner goalie, Alyse Mutti, made 10 saves in net to go to 10-2 as PLNR outshot the 2-10 Chieftains on net 39-11.

On Jan. 18, also at home, the Tanners blanked Medford-Malden, 6-0, as they beat them for the second time in four days. PLNR scored three times in the first and three more times in the second.

Ella Chase had the first goal assisted by DiNapoli 2:48 in. With 2:53 remaining in the first, Ava Buckley lit the lamp assisted by Fabbo. The last goal of the first was scored by Fabbo assisted by Ava Buckley with five seconds left.

In the second, the Tanners made it 4-0 at the 1:20 mark as Penny Spack scored an unassisted goal.

With 8:58 remaining in the second, Ava Buckley scored assisted by Spack and Fabbo to make it 5-0 and DiNapoli had the final tally with 6:43 left which was unassisted.

Mutti recorded her sixth shutout of the winter with nine stops.

“I was very happy with the way we played,” recalled Roach. ”We were missing a number of key players due to illness but one of our biggest strengths is our depth. It gave an opportunity to some others to step up and they did without hesitation.”

Roach was very pleased with the play of Chase, DiNapoli, Fabbo and the Buckley sisters.

The Tanners, who entered this week ranked 5th in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings, will host Gloucester on Jan. 25 at 5:15 pm. On Jan. 28, they take on host Beverly-Danvers at the Bourque Arena on the campus of Endicott College. Face-off for that game is at 7:30 p.m.

PLNR is looking for the season sweep against both teams.