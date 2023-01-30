Loving wife, sister and aunt

WAKEFIELD— Geneva B. (Gregorio) Rigamonti, a lifelong resident of Wakefield passed away on January 27, 2023 at the age of 104. Geneva was born in Wakefield on May 19, 1918 the daughter of the late Soccorso and Amelia M. (Ciullo) Gregorio.

Geneva worked at Marilyn Sandal and Evans Shoe Company as a floor lady. She also made generous contributions to her father’s home town of Castelfranci, Italy for the church bell.

Geneva was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Rigamonti. Cherished sister of the late Mary C. Morin, Nicholas J. Gregorio, John A. Gregorio, Adeline J. Bennett, and Rose M. Johnson. Loving aunt of several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews and great-great grandnieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.) Reading from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Forest Glen Cemetery Reading.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Geneva’s memory to the American Cancer Society 3 Speen St. Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701.

