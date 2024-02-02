WAKEFIELD — Registration is now open to secure a plot in Wakefield’s Community Garden for the 2024 season.

Managed by Wakefield’s Recreation Department, the town’s Community Garden features over 40 4’ x 8’ individual plots in J.J. Round Park on Main Street.

The space includes rain barrels, direct water access, compost bins, and an equipment shed.

Residents of Wakefield, leaders of a non-profit organization based in Wakefield, and leaders of a business operating in Wakefield are encouraged to apply for a plot online at https://wakefieldma.myrec.com or by connecting with the Recreation Department in the Americal Civic Center at 467 Main St.

Applications will be accepted from a maximum of two adults per household and must be received by March 31. Should applications exceed the number of available plots, Wakefield Recreation will hold a lottery drawing on April 5. Applicants will be also be notified directly.

A $50 per-plot permit fee will be payable upon notification that one has received a plot assignment.

If an individual wishes to request a waiver of the permit fee due to financial concerns, he or she can contact Dan McGrath, Recreation Director, at (781) 246-6389 or by email at dmcgrath@wakefield.ma.us.