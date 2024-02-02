WAKEFIELD – The annual Blossoms at the Beebe, an event to benefit the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library and the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Saturday, April 27 at the library, 345 Main St., Wakefield from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Proceeds will support library services, cultural events and Chamber projects that enhance the civic and economic life of our town.

This adult-only, 21 years of age and over event is always a sell-out, according to Blossoms at the Beebe Chair Susan Wetmore.

This year’s event will feature a garden party theme and will include flower arrangements throughout the Library, live musical entertainment on both levels of the Library, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a cash bar.

Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online at www.blossomsatbeebe.com or at the Library starting on February 5. Sponsorships are also available.

For additional information and/or to become a Blossom sponsor, or to donate an auction/raffle item, please email blossoms@blossomsatbeebe.com or visit the website www.blossomsatbeebe.com.