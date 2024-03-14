WALTHAM—After leading the Bentley University baseball team to a perfect 4-0 weekend in Myrtle Beach, Falcon graduate student Cory Bright (Melrose/Bishop Fenwick HS) was named the Northeast-10 Conference Baseball Player of the Week on Monday.

Bright scored seven of Bentley’s 53 runs on the weekend, and he knocked in five more. Overall, he hit .429 (6-for-14) and drew four walks between the four wins.

Bright homered twice in the latter end of a doubleheader against Bridgeport Feb. 24. They were the first two home runs of his Bentley career.

Last year, Bright finished the season with a team-leading .465 on-base percentage. He currently has a .581 on-base percentage in 2024.

Bright is a second generation Bentley player. His father Ron played for the Falcons from 1987-90.