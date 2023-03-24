WAKEFIELD — The Town Council has a lot of work to do when it meets Monday night for the last time in March.

The meeting, held in-person at the WCAT studio behind Wakefield Memorial High with a remote component via Zoom, will include a request to fly a Pride flag at the American Civic Center from June 1 to June 15, and then again from June 21 to June 30. There is a request to fly a Juneteenth flag at the civic center from June 15 to June 21.

Councilors are also expected to vote on an easement at 123 Pleasant St.

They will be updated on the progress being made at 460 Main St., once home to the Ristorante Molise.

The Town Council is scheduled to vote on the budgets for Medicare and Group Health Insurance, as well as for cable television.

A townwide capital budget plan for the year beginning July 1 is also expected to come up for a vote Monday night.

The Town Council meeting begins at 7 p.m.