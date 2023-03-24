Talented musician, jack of all trades

SOUTH YARMOUTH — Paul J. “Tweeter” Evangelista, 66, of South Yarmouth passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 after a brief illness.

Paul was the proud son of the late Louis and Dorothy (Borthwick) Evangelista.

Paul grew up in Wakefield. Paul was drawn to playing the guitar at an early age; he was encouraged and supported by many family and friends. Paul had the natural talent of being able to play by ear and not have to have musical notation in front of him. Paul gravitated towards 70’s and 80’s rock n’ roll, after listening to a song a few times through he would quickly master it.

As his skills strengthened, Paul accepted many opportunities to be a lead and rhythm guitarist for cover bands, an entertainer from the start, Paul was known for always playing in bare feet. His love of music earned him his nickname “Tweeter” for his high energy and enthusiasm while playing.

When Paul wasn’t on the stage, he was a jack of all trades. He knew how to do a little of everything from pool installations to highway tarring. It was on a tiling job at a local grocery store where Paul met the love of his life, Bezie. Shortly after that timely meeting, Paul and Bezie made the trip to New Hampshire where they eloped and have been together for over 30 years.

Besides his wife, Bezie (Tesson) Evangelista, Paul leaves behind his son Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher’s son Dominic Fitzgerald, Paul’s step-daughters Valerie Clardy and Heather MacKenzie, his brother Kenneth and sister Charlene, his step-grandchildren Ashley, Clara, Liam, Grace and Jack as well as his uncle Samuel and aunt Sandy.

He will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his son Michael Fitzgerald.

Donations in Paul’s name may be made to a local food bank in your area.

Services will be held at a later date.

Updates on services and expressions of sympathy can be found at www.nickersonfunerals.com.